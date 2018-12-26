Former Smith’s Bait Shop Lost in Fire

photo: Facebook/Cook County Sheriff's Office

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the former Smith’s Bait Shop was lost in a fire that broke out on Christmas Eve.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, GMFD, Colvill FD, and Maple Hill FD responded to the structure fire located on East Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.

The property owners stated that the cabin was heated by a fuel oil furnace.

Authorities say the fire appears to be caused by a chimney fire.

The heat from the fire melted the siding of the main house but it did not start on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.