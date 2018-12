Giants Open Mesabi East Invite with Win over Agates

Lakeview Christian Academy and Mesabi East won their tournament openers on Wednesday.

AURORA, Minn. – In the opening round of the Mesabi East Invitational, the hosts got the win over Two Harbors 79-69 Wednesday night at Mesabi East High School.

Lakeview Christian Academy also won their opener as they defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 80-57.