Heritage Center Announces Holiday Skate Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center announced their holiday skating hours for the rest of this week.

The rink will be open Thursday and Friday morning from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Organizers say it’s a chance for local skaters to take advantage of the earlier times to hit the ice.

“Parks and recreation offers these daytime skating sessions when children are out of school, especially over the holidays. It’s nice to bring family and perhaps visiting friends, down to get active, especially before the snow storm,” said recreation specialist Pamela Page.

The Heritage Center also offers skates to rent if you don’t already own your own pair.