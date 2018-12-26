Hibbing Police Search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Fatal Shooting

HIBBING, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety BCA and the Hibbing Police Department are investigating a fatal Christmas day shooting in Hibbing.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Third Avenue East.

A male victim was pronounced deceased after being transported to Fairview Range Medical Center.

Another male victim was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries at Fairview Range Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jerome Diante Spann, who is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say Spann fled in a vehicle with an unknown male passenger and believe he may have traveled to the St. Paul area.

This is an active investigation.