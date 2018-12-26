Hunters Boys Hockey Set to Host Heritage Classic

The Denfeld boys hockey team will be in action this holiday week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Thursday, the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team will host the Heritage Classic tournament.

It’s an eight-team tourney, which will keep all the squads busy during the holiday break. It also gives the Hunters a chance to see some different competition than what they are used to.

“For the halfway point, I want to play good teams. I don’t want to invite some where we can automatically win a tournament. I want good teams. I want them to have a good time. I want them to see value in coming to Duluth and putting three games on their schedule, and for their JV team as well. It’s value for their hockey teams,” head coach Dale Jago said.

The fun starts Thursday night for the Hunters as they will take on Irondale at 7 o’clock.