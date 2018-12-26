Major Winter Storm for the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Our first widespread major winter storm of this snow season will bring travel nightmares to the Northland into Friday.

Significant snow accumulations are on the way across much of Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin and warmer air being pulled into the system will bring some freezing rain and rain to parts of Wisconsin and western upper Michigan.

A “Winter Storm Warning” goes into effect Wednesday evening through midday Friday for the Minnesota Northland and for Bayfield and Douglas counties in northwestern Wisconsin.

A “Winter Weather Advisory” goes into effect for the rest of northern Wisconsin and western upper Michigan for this storm.

I’m still expecting the heaviest snow to fall tonight through Thursday night with light snow Friday.

Generally, snowfall amounts will be in the 8”-12” range. Around the Twin Ports, we could be on the higher end of that range. As with any snowstorm, there could be isolated higher or lower amounts.

Higher accumulations of 12”-16” are possible along Minnesota’s North Shore.

Across the “advisory” area in northern Wisconsin and western upper Michigan, the snow will mix with or change over to a period of freezing rain and rain Thursday and early Thursday night before changing back to snow late Thursday night and Friday.

This transition will cut back on the snow accumulations there to 4”-8”.

Strong winds will accompany this winter storm with wind gusts to 30 mph Thursday and Friday.

Bitterly cold air blasts into the Northland when the snow departs Friday evening.

Morning lows Saturday in the Twin Ports will be around -10°. Some hometowns across northern Minnesota will drop to -15°! These are the actual temperatures. Wind chills will be even colder!

While the sun returns Saturday, highs will only be in the single digits to around 12°!

More light snow is likely Sunday night and New Year’s Eve with another shot of very cold air to kick off 2019! It could be even colder than this weekend!

Fox 21 Chief Meteorologist Anthony Peoples