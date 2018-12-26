Multiple Tree Collection Sites Open Across Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Now that Christmas is over it’s time for families to recycle their trees.

There are multiple tree collection sites in the city of Duluth.

Trees and other organic waste are banned from Minnesota landfills.

The disposal sites are a way to ensure the trees are used for good purposes after the holidays.

“We try to make use of anything we can instead of just disposing of it and so a lot of these trees, some of them we chip and some will be burned for electricity but a lot of them will be chipped and used as mulch on trails and things like that,” said Craig Lincoln, the city’s environmental programs coordinator.

People are asked to take wire and tinsel off before dropping off trees.

A list of disposal sites can be found on the city’s website. They’re expected to be open through January.