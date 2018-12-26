One Killed in Pine County Crash

The Crash Happened Early Wednesday Morning

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – A 32-year-old Oak Grove woman was killed in a crash on Highway 70 and Raspberry Road in Royalton Township in Pine County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was driving a Chevy Impala and traveling Eastbound on Highway 70 when she went straight into a ditch, hit a driveway approach and rolled the vehicle.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.