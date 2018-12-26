Reflections on 2018, Intentions for 2019 at The Strength Factory

Owners of The Strength Factory and Rooted in Wellness Invite Twin Ports Residents to Reflect on the Past Year Sunday, December 30, 2018

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – This time of year is a great time to take a look back on the year and reflect of where we’ve come in the last 12 months and also to take some time to look forward to the new year and where we would like to go on the wide open road ahead in 2019.

During this 90 minute session at The Strength Factory in Superior, Jessica Karpinske, Owner of Rooted in Wellness, will lead a group through guided journaling and intention setting as well as a gentle yoga and breathing practice to help you come into the new year grounded and leading from the heart.

Event organizers ask you to bring your journal, a notebook or paper and a pen along with your yoga mat.

The cost to participate on Sunday, December 30 is $15.

To register, simply send me a message on Facebook to The Strength Factory or Rooted in Wellness.

The Strength Factory is located at 1423 North 8th Street, Suite 109 in Superior.