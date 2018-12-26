Shoppers Headed Back to Stores for Exchanges and New Purchases

Duluth Pack having 40% off sale

DULUTH, Minn.- Now that Christmas is over, stores in Duluth are busy yet again.

Many people are heading back to stores to make their exchanges and returns.

Some are making more purchases with gift cards received over the holiday.

The Manager at Duluth Pack says they expect to be busy until the end of the year.

“We really consider our Christmas through the end of the year, because after Christmas we have people that have gift cards or given cash, coming in and shopping or they have exchanges.”

Duluth Pack is located at 365 Canal Park Drive.

They’re now having a 40% off after Christmas sale.