Significant Snow Accumulations Headed to the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – A major winter storm is heading toward the Northland just as holiday travelers hit the roads.

The much advertised event will bring significant snow accumulations to Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along with some freezing rain and rain to parts of Wisconsin, downstate Minnesota and western upper Michigan.

Road conditions will deteriorate from the southwest late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A “Winter Storm Warning” goes into effect Wednesday evening though midday Friday for the Minnesota Northland and for Bayfield and Douglas counties in northwestern Wisconsin.

A “Winter Weather Advisory” runs from tonight through midday Thursday for the rest of northern Wisconsin and western upper Michigan.

These hometowns are not under a “warning” and the “advisory” ends earlier because we’ll likely see a transition to rain or a wintry mix Thursday. This will cut back on snow accumulations there.

The heaviest snow will fall across the “warning” area Thursday and Thursday night and across the “advisory” area Thursday night and early Friday!

Generally, snowfall amounts will be in the 8”-12” range. Around the Twin Ports, we could be on the higher end of that range.

Even higher amounts, 12”-16”, are possible along Minnesota’s North Shore.

Across the “advisory” area over northern Wisconsin and western upper Michigan, the wintry mix and rain will cut back the storm totals to 4”-8”.

As with any snowstorm, there could be isolated higher amounts.

Strong winds will accompany this winter storm with gusts to 30 mph Thursday and Friday.

Bitterly cold air settles in as the snow departs later Friday. Morning lows Saturday will be well below zero with some hometowns falling to around -10°!

Highs Saturday will be in the single digits to the around 12°!

More light snow is likely New Year’s Eve with another shot of very cold air to kick off 2019!

Fox 21 Chief Meteorologist Anthony Peoples