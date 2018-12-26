Ski and Snowboard Camp Shreds at Chester Bowl

Camp is happening through December 30th

DULUTH, Minn. – December 26th is the busiest day of the year at Chester Bowl.

Kids are filling the slopes for the park’s annual ski and snowboard camp.

Free lessons are offered to anyone who shows up.

Kids just need to bring their gear and purchase a Chester Bowl pass.

“All these kids are outside playing, they’re getting out and enjoying the fresh air, especially coming off of holidays where a lot of families were traveling and inside so this is just a great opportunity for them to be playing,” said Sam Luoma, Chester Bowl’s programming and operations director.

The camp runs through Sunday, December 30th.

Lessons will be offered after that every Saturday in January and February at Chester Bowl.