Suspect Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Hermantown

No one was Injured in the Incident

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A 21-year-old female from Duluth was arrested Tuesday night following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Hermantown.

According to the Hermantown Police Department an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Hermantown Walmart which was closed for Christmas.

After running the cars plates it was discovered the car was previously reported as stolen out of Duluth.

When officers initiated a traffic stop the stolen vehicle fled into the Miller Mall parking lot then down Decker Road.

The pursuit was called off due to dangerous conditions.

A Hermantown squad later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3700 block of Haines Road. The officer followed footprints in the snow to the suspect and made an arrest after finding evidence linking the suspect to the vehicle.

A 21-year-old female was lodged at the St. Louis County jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, and driving after suspension.

No one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.