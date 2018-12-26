Winter Storm Preps are Underway

8-12+ inches of snow expected

DULUTH, Minn.- Snow is expected to fall on the Northland starting this evening.

Totals could reach a foot of snow or more in some places.

As the impending snow storm affecting the Northland begins to roll in, state organizations are getting ready for all possibilities and local stores are helping the community get the items they need before the storm.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is well prepared for the foot of snow expected for some of the area.

Many roads have already been pre-treated and all of MnDOT’s plow drivers are on standby until the snow falls.

Each will do a 12 hour shifts to cover a 24 hour period during the storm.

MnDOT also subscribes to multiple services to keep up to date on the latest weather conditions.

A representative says it’s important for them to prepare in advance so that there is enough coverage to handle more than eighty routes across the area.

“We need to be prepared because we need to mobilize our employees.”

“We need to pre-schedule them so that they are ready to go, they know that this happens in the winter. We have eighty four different plow routes and we need to have person in every one of those vehicles plowing.”

Preparation is also important for Denny’s ace hardware store in Duluth.

They say several people have come in searching for basic snow necessities like shovels and ground salt.

A store clerk says she is happy to help.

“I have been working in the hardware store for 30 something years now and I really enjoy it. It’s just nice to be able to help people out whenever they need it.”

If you are still in need of supplies to prepare for this snow storm, Denny’s ace hardware is located at 7 Calvary Road.

MnDOT officials also suggests that everyone check the road conditions before leaving home by dialing 511.