With Sandelin Gone at World Juniors, Herter Leads Bulldogs to Desert Hockey Classic

The UMD men's hockey team will be headed by associate head coach Jason Herter.

DULUTH, Minn. – With Scott Sandelin away at the World Juniors, UMD associate head coach Jason Herter steps in to lead the Bulldogs into the Desert Hockey Classic this weekend.

This past summer, Herter was promoted to associate head coach after spending eight years as an assistant on Sandelin’s staff. He says he is honored to take the reigns this weekend in his first head coaching appearance since 2011 in the USHL.

“My duties haven’t changed. It’s not like I get more say or less say. We still go about our everyday business every week, just like we have my last eight years. But the fact that he did that for me says a lot knowing that he hasn’t done that before,” Herter said.

“You can see how much he cares with how much he preps us. And when we are on the ice, he’s willing to give us some criticism, but at the same time, he’s willing to have fun with us. His mindset has probably changed a bit because he needs to be a little more tightened up. It will be interesting to see this weekend,” said team captain Parker Mackay.

UMD will take on Minnesota State-Mankato Friday night at 5:30 p.m.