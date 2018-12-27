911 Service Outage Affecting St. Louis County Landlines

An Update Will be Issued When Service is Restored

DULUTH, Minn. – A 911 emergency call service outage is being reported by a Nationwide Century Link outage.

The outage is affecting St. Louis County landlines sporadically.

Authorities say all major cell phone companies appear to be working as they should.

If you need to call 911, officials say to use a cell phone if possible.

If a cell phone is not available and you are having trouble getting through to 911, you may call the administrative line at 218-625-3581.

An update will be issued once full service is restored.