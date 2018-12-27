Cooking Connection: Corktown Deli’s ‘Hot Mess’ Breakfast

Corktown Deli and Brews in the Duluth Lincoln Park Neighborhood is Now Serving a Breakfast Menu

DULUTH, Minn. – Just months after opening, Corktown Deli and Brews is expanding their menu to include breakfast items.

The menu ranges from hot items, to gourmet bagels and breakfast bruschetta.

For this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s Brittney Merlot had the chance to cook up the ‘Hot Mess’ as it’s called with chef Conor Maki.

This breakfast item includes deli taters and meat, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese.

Breakfast is now being served daily from 7:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

