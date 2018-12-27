Cross Country Skiers Excited for Snow

Snowflake Nordic Ski Center has been busy compacting snow on trails

DULUTH, Minn. – All the recent snow is a very welcome sight for cross country skiers.

Staff at the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center in Duluth spent hours Thursday morning compacting the snow on their trails to make it ski-able.

They tell us each trail was compacted multiple times. In total, staff went over more than seventy kilometers of snow on Thursday.

“This is Christmas a few days late for me,” said John Graham, manager of the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center. “This is what we’ve been waiting for since the beginning of December and we’ve had skiing every day but it’s been on about one inch of old, hard snow and now we’re in business.”

Skiers couldn’t wait to get on the newly compacted trails.

They were coming out in the middle of the storm to ski on perfect conditions for the first time this year.

“Yes, I’ve wanted it so bad because it’s always been rocky and now it’s all nice and fluffy,” said skier Mckenzie Radloff.

The Snowflake Center’s KidSki program will start on January 6th. The annual class teaches kids basic skills on cross country skis.