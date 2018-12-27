Duluth Library’s Winter Job: Part Time Movie Theater

Movies in the Library Caters to Kids Home on Break

DULUTH, Minn.- Not all families can make it to the slopes for skiing.

Parents with jobs, or lack of ski-lodge money can make it difficult to entertain kids on Winter Break, so the Duluth Public Library has got a free solution.

Movies at the Library allows kids of all ages to come and watch a family friendly movie with other kids.

Thursday the kids enjoyed Hotel Transylvania 3.

Library officials say, it’s a fun way to take a break from life.

“We really want the library to be a destination for not just books but for fun,” said Youth Services Senior Tech Heidi Harrison. “For educational learning and just to come and hangout and be in a warm and dry place.”

Kids under 8 require Parental Guardian’s Supervision.

Friday the library will be hosting a showing of Incredibles 2, at 2pm, followed by a Family Game Night on Saturday.