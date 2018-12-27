Duluth Says Bye Bye to Bentleyville

Holiday Attraction Packs Its Bags, and Unplugs the Lights

DULUTH, Minn.-That’s a wrap!

Well, time to wrap up a lot of Christmas lights that is.

Christmas only comes once a year, and unfortunately, so does Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

Another year in the books for Duluth’s largest holiday attraction, as it unplugs its lights, closed for the year.

On Thursday crews were seen packing up supplies and taking down lighting displays.

About 20 volunteers braved the snow to help, which Mayor of Bentleyville Nathan Bentley, said is always nice to see.

It’s always a great feeling when the community comes together and embraces an event of this size,” he said.

Even though official numbers aren’t out yet, they have a pretty good hunch that sales exceeded the previous years.

“The warm weather brought people out,” Bentley said. “And what I can say is that we had to order in more supplies of hot chocolate and additional other supplies throughout the season.”

“So we 100% know that the attendance was higher because we went through a lot more supplies than the previous years.”

He said planning for 2019 starts in just two weeks.