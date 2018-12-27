Lift Bridge Operator Retires After 30 Years

The family of Paul Thomas held up signs on the bridge to celebrate his last shift

DULUTH, Minn. – After about thirty years working as an operator on Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge, Paul Thomas is worked his last shift Thursday, December 27th.

To celebrate his career, members of his family walked the bridge with signs encouraging passing drivers to honk for Paul.

They say today is bittersweet. They’re happy for Paul but they will miss having a family member work on the iconic bridge.

“He’s kind of a low profile kind of guy so I don’t think he’s going to be very happy to see us all here but we wanted to celebrate with him and make sure everyone honks as they go over the bridge to go out with a bang,” said Paul Thomas’ niece, Kim Oppelt.

According to his family, Paul was a marine before being hired by the City of Duluth thirty years ago.