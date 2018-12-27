MN State Patrol: 270 Crashes Reported

More Snow is Expected Throughout the day

photo: courtesy MnDOT

DULUTH, Minn. – The MN State Patrol is reporting 270 crashes, 270 vehicle spin outs/off roads and eight jackknifed semis as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a recent Twitter post by the State Patrol 20 of those crashed involved an injury, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to take their time, drive slow, turn on headlights, and increase their following distance on the road.

To check road conditions visit 511mn.org for updates throughout the day.