North Shore One of the Heaviest Hit During Snow Storm

Towns are optimistic for tourism possiblities

SILVER BAY, Minn.- A powerful snow storm continues to push through the north shore, and one of the hardest hit areas is here in Silver Bay, with about a foot of snow.

A scenic town with a population of about 1,800 is overshadowed by the plumes of snow flowing across the area.

Plows are pushing through the main roads and parking lots attempting to create safe pathways.

Meanwhile, mounds of snow can be seen crowding the entryways of many houses in the neighborhoods.

One by one residents step out of their homes hoping to dig their way out.

Resident Ken Smith says although it may be a lot of work for everyone to clean up, he believes the snow is good for the area.

“It’s a good thing. The kids have stuff to do, the economy relies on it. Snowmobiles will be coming so it’s good.”

Silver Bay Mayor Scott Johnson agrees that the snow fall will invite people from other communities to the town and is excited about the outcome.

“It brings our community alive, things are hopping, businesses are happy, it’s generally a good thing. It brings our town to life.”

Three miles south of Silver Bay Camp 61 is ready to welcome visitors as well.

The owner of the cozy eight room lodge with a restaurant known for its barbecue says he is pleased about the tourism possibilities.

“Oh its huge this time of year.”

Overall everyone is ready to live a little and enjoy what the snow has to offer for the area.

“Super, super excited.”

The North Shore is not out of the clear yet as the snow storm is expected to continue in to tomorrow.