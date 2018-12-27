Prep Basketball: Lumberjacks Sweep Wood City Classic Opening Day

Cloquet girls dominated St. Croix Prep while the boys beat Cromwell-Wright in a close one.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Both Cloquet teams were in action on Thursday in the opening round of the Wood City Classic and both teams came away with wins. The Cloquet girls team beat St. Croix Prep 70-25 while the Cloquet boys beat Cromwell-Wright 62-60.

For the Lumberjacks girls, Allie Wojtysiak led the way with 20 points, while Kendra Kelley had 18. Cloquet will play Edison Friday at 4:30.

For the boys, Cromwell-Wright will play Duluth Denfeld on Friday at 2:45 p.m. while Cloquet will play Pine City at 6:15 p.m.