Prep Hockey: Hawks, Hunters Win Opening Rounds of Holiday Tournaments

In prep hockey action on Thursday, Duluth Denfeld defeated Irondale while Hermantown defeated Blake.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld boys hockey picked up an overtime win against Irondale on Thursday night in the opening round of the Heritage Hockey Classic. Griffin Lehet scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Logan Jasper also scored for the Hunters.

Duluth Denfeld will play Mankato West on Firday at 7 p.m. in the next round.

And across town, the Hilltopper Holiday Classic opened on Thursday at Mars Lakeview Arena. Hermantown won its opening game against Blake 4-1. Joey Pierce scored twice while Blake Biondi and Brendan Baker each netted one.

Duluth Marshall was also in action on Thursday but Buffalo got the 4-1 win. Carter Sullivan scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers