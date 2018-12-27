UPDATE: Victim Identified in Hibbing Homicide

This is an Active Investigation

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department has identified the victim of the Christmas Day shooting as 34-year-old Jerome Octavius McBeth of Hibbing.

Preliminary autopsy results show that McBeth died as a result of homicidal violence.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 Block of Third Avenue East.

When officers arrived at the location they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

McBeth was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim, identified as 25-year-old Jamien Stukey, was treated and released from Fairview Range Medical Center.

Police are still searching for the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jerome Diante Spann, who is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say Spann fled in a vehicle with an unknown male passenger and believe he may have traveled to the St. Paul area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Spann is asked to call 911 or 218-263-3601.