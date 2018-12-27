When Snow Falls and Piles, the Northland Skis and Snowboards

Spirit Mountain Hectic with Skiers and Snowboarders on Break

DULUTH, Minn.-The flakes are falling, which means winter has officially arrived in the Northland, and no one is happier about it than the skiers and snowboarders of Spirit Mountain.

Hundreds flocked to the popular winter destination on Thursday.

Left and right, the “crunch” of boots trudging through snow, and the “choom” of snowboards wedging into the snow create a winter wall of sound.

Whether you’re fresh on the powder, or have been plowing it for years, skiing and snowboarding are good ways to spend the long winter months, spirit mountain officials say.

“We love the new snow. So happy to have the new snow mix in with our man-made snow, it really gives us a great product on the hill,” said Jon Regenold, Action Sports Manager.

He said that if you never skied or snowboarded before, the biggest tip is to take a lesson.

Learning from the fundamentals stage is better than diving in head first, according to experts.

Spirit Mountain has classes for all ages, for anyone who’d like to try.

Today is an especially full day, as it is the first day of the Team Duluth Holiday Camp.

Over 100 kids are taking ski lessons, some for the first time. According to Regenold, it’s important that those crowds get bigger.

“We live in Minnesota, we live in the Northland, so we got winter to hangout. And if we’re not playing and having fun, then winter is a lot more difficult.”

You don’t have to tell these Northlanders twice.

Some of these bombers drove from as far as Bruce, Wisconsin for a chance to shred some hills.

“Our local hill was closed because of rain, so we just came up here to ride the powder,” said young Brent Hause, who made the two hour trek with his two friends, Gus and Eric.

“The powder today is the sickest because you can just spray it and just shred it out knee deep,” said fellow traveler Eric Bjugstad.

The sleek white hills are speckled with kids young and old, falling, flopping, and flying by.

In their minds, road conditions and the cold take a back seat to the rush of the hill.