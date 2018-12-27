Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING UNDERWAY AS WIDESPREAD HEAVY SNOW BLANKETS THE NORTHLAND



Good morning Northland! Here is a look at your current snowfall totals.

Heavy snow will continue to fall this morning through the overnight hours. Putting down a half of a foot to over a foot of snow for the Northland. Roads are completely snow covered and will continue to deteriorate through the day. Make sure to give the plows extra space and allow yourself extra time to get around today. Remember to drive slow and safe!

Here’s a look at snow totals we are expecting by the time this system departs on Friday morning.

This is a heavy and wet snow called “heart attack snow”. And it means just that, overexerting yourself shoveling can lead to complications. So please take frequent breaks when shoveling and ask your neighbor for help clearing snow if need be!

With that said, it is also the perfect snowman and snowball making snow! So have fun kiddos!

Temperatures are sitting right around the freezing mark today, in the low to mid 30’s. This is allowing for heavy snowfall in Minnesota and a wintry mix in northwest Wisconsin. A mixture of sleet, freezing rain and rain is creating icy road conditions along the Bayfield Peninsula and the U.P. Don’t drive today if you don’t have to!

Winds are also very breezy, up to 25mph. Right now they are out of the east and off of the lake. Overnight they will switch to out of the north. This is creating blowing and drifting snow that may recover roads and reduce visibility.

The widespread snow will come to an end tomorrow morning for most of Minnesota. But lake effect snow will continue along the south shore and snow belt, with a few additional inches left to accumulate.

Saturday the sunshine returns and temperatures plummet. You can expect a frigid New Years Day as well. Get the wood chopped, propane tanks filled and settle inside Northland! Be safe everyone!

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot