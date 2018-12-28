Alternative to Driving Drunk this New Year’s Eve

DULUTH, Minn.- According to officials, St. Louis County is one of the deadliest counties for impaired driving,

And as New Year’s Eve approaches, the risk of DUI related fatalities increase,

New Year’s Eve celebrations begin this weekend, which brings the opportunity for many to drive under the influence.

The Twin Ports JoyRide program is helping the community to make better decision while celebrating.

The Joy Ride program is designed to provide rural communities a chance to establish safe ride alternatives.

On average, about 500 rides have been given since 2014.

Several bars and cab companies in the area work with the program to help drivers pre– plan or take advantage of the ride service.

Twin ports joy ride organizer John Lundberg says it’s important to have this resource to minimize DUI possibilities.

Bars participating in JoyRide purchase vouchers to give to their patrons, which can be used for discounted trips.

And this New Year’s Eve, the program will be partnering with Uber to provide an easier way to set up rides.

A bartender at the ripple bar in canal park says they are proud to help keep the community safe.

The JoyRide program is encouraging everyone to take advantage this ride service to protect them from harm this holiday weekend.

Click here for a full list of establishments participating in the program.