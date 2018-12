Coaches Corner: UWS Women’s Basketball

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the UWS women’s basketball team, including head coach Zach Otto-Fisher, senior forward Hannah Norlin and junior guard Emily Carpenter. The Yellowjackets discussed their stellar first half of the season, as well as the upcoming inaugural Superior Shootout this weekend.