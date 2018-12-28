Dangerous Snow Covered & Icy Roads: After Heavy Snowfall & Flash Freeze Overnight

DULUTH, Minn. — Overnight the Northland experienced a heavy dumping of wet snow as our temperatures dropped below freezing. All of the slush and water on the roads froze and became solid ice. Driving this morning was a headache to say the least and plows have been clearing the streets around Duluth, but travel is not advised on HWY 2 and HWY 169 this morning. Don’t drive this morning if you don’t have to, and if you must, drive extremely slow.

Here is a look at the snow totals from across the Northland!

As you are shoveling your way out, remember this is called “heart attack snow”. It’s very heavy and solid, it can strain your back and cause other health issues. Make sure to take frequent breaks when shoveling and ask a neighbor for help before you hurt yourself.

As the storm moves into Michigan today, lake effect snow will continue to blast the south shore and snow belt. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Ashland, Iron and Gogebic counties until 6pm today. An additional 1-3″ is likely to pile up. There is also a Gale Warning on Lake Superior for 9-13 foot wave as winds rush out of the north today at 25-25mph. Here’s a look at the wind gusts felt this morning.

Once you factor in the wind chills, it will really feel like below zero all throughout the day. We already hit our high temperatures this morning and will be falling throughout the day to a bitter cold overnight in the single digits below zero. But again, paired with the winds, it will feel like double digits below zero this early evening in Minnesota.

Saturday sunshine will brighten the weekend up! Skiers and snowmobilers will hit the trails! Temperatures will be in the teens, for a frigid Saturday.

Sunday we begin to warm back up into the 20’s, chances for snow arrive towards the Borderlands and Arrowhead overnight.

A few inches of snow could pile up a few inches on NYE, followed by a cold snap where temperatures will struggle to get above 0° to kick off 2019 on Tuesday.

Stay warm and be safe in the snow Northland!

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot