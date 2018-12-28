Jay Cooke State Park Embraces the Weather, So Should You!

Jay Cooke naturalists say this is the perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors!

DULUTH, Minn.- The winter may be tough, but Minnesotans are tougher!

Whether it’s a 20 minute walk or a one hour snow shoe, officials with Jay Cooke State Park say weather like this is the best time to get outside and enjoy nature as long as you prepare for it.

Proper clothing and shoes are key to enjoying a Winter hike. Layers are suggested and water proofing your boots are important things to remember.

“You have to beat winter. You have to beat the snow. You can’t just stay inside all winter long because you will get depressed and you’ll be thinking winter is way too long, so get out and enjoy it,” park naturalist Kristine Hiller

Although thousands visit the state park in the Winter, officials say it’s nothing compared to their number of visitors in the Summer, which makes for a peaceful trip outside now.

Jay Cooke will be open all Winter long for hiking and all kinds of winter activities.