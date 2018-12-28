Minnesota Minimum Wage Rates to Increase as of January First

The Minimum Wage Rates Will not Apply to Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s minimum wage is set to be adjusted for inflation as of January 1.

The new minimum wage rate will adjust to $9.86 an hour for large employers and $8.04 an hour for other state minimum wages.

An estimated 219,000 hourly workers in Minnesota (not including jobs in Minneapolis) will earn the $9.86 or $8.04 state minimum-wage rates.

“This is great news for Minnesota’s lowest-wage workers and will help them keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families,” said Ken Peterson, commissioner, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. “But more needs to be done so all Minnesotans can earn their way to economic security.”

As of Jan. 1, 2019:

Large employers must pay at least $9.86 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.

Small employers must pay at least $8.04 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.

The training wage rate, at least $8.04 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.

The youth wage rate, at least $8.04 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

These state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the city of Minneapolis, which has higher minimum-wage rates.