Prep Basketball: Highlights from the Coaches Classic and Wood City Classic

The action continued Friday night for the Coaches Classic in Esko and the Wood City Classic in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – At the Wood City Classic, both Cloquet basketball teams moved to 2-0 in tournament play.

The Lumberjack girls defeated Edison 62-18. Kendra Kelly led the way with 25 points. And for the boys, they knocked off Pine City 58-52.

At the Coaches Classic in Esko, it was a good day for the Eskomos as the girls held off Cherry 59-51 and the boys blew by Duluth Marshall 100-54.