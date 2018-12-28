Prep Hockey: Hawks Advance to Hilltopper Title Game, Hunters Fall in Overtime

The Hermantown boys hockey team advance to their fifth straight Hilltopper Holiday Classic championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Hilltopper Holiday Classic semi-finals, Hermantown knocked off Brainerd 6-2 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Justin Thomas scored twice for the Hawks. Elliot Peterson, Blake Biondi, Brendan Baker and Joey Pierce also score for Hermantown, who are looking for their fifth-straight Hilltopper Classic title.

And in the Heritage Classic tournament, Duluth Denfeld would fall in overtime to Mankato West 2-1. Kade Shea scored the lone goal for the Hunters.