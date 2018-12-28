Rock In the New Year at Silo’s Restaurant

Night of Live Music and Fun

DULUTH, Minn.- Silo’s Restaurant at Pier B Resort is gearing up for a night of jams and joy this New Year’s Eve.

They will be featuring live music by rock group G.B. Leighton, as well as Country singer Shane Martin.

According to the staff, it’s sure to be a rockin’ night.

“The atmosphere that we build there, as the night’s going on it ramps up the closer you get to midnight, also happens at other places,” said Kitchen Manager Derek Hautamaki.

“It’s just the live music, the staff spreads the whole morale around, and it just, like I said it’s basically the atmosphere I think really sells it.”

Hautamaki said they believe Silo’s celebration to be the best party in town, attracting about 250 people in past years.

Plenty of tickets are available for $40 in advance and $50 at the door, 20 hotel rooms will also be available.

Doors open at 7, and the concert runs from 8pm-1am.

Finally,a champagne toast will help officially end 2018, at midnight.