Set Standards, Not Resolutions for the New Year

Coach for Success Pam Solberg-Tapper Stops by FOX 21 Local News to Chat about Setting Standards, Not Resolutions in the New Year

DULUTH, Minn. – According to Tony Robbins, “Any time you sincerely want to make a change, the first thing you must do is to raise your standards.”

This New Year, if you think you should lose weight, improve finances, stop procrastinating or be kinder this year set standards, not resolutions.

A standard is a rule you set for yourself.

It is an absolute must. When you decide to set a new standard, you make a mental shift to take charge of your behavior. With standards, you expect more from yourself and raise the bar.

Here are some ways to raise your standards:

1. Turn “shoulds” into musts. When a change is a must, you decide enough is enough and your old behavior has got to end. It is not negotiable any more. Tony Robbins says that the strongest force in human behavior is to stay consistent with who you believe you are. Therefore, reinforce your musts such as “I will live my life at a healthy weight”, or “I am a good steward of my money”, or “I show up as the kindest person that I can be”.

2. Create rituals. Rituals are actions and words that you use daily. An example is to visualize yourself crossing the finish line of achieving your goal like athletes do. Or, every morning take a cold shower to emphasize that you are strong enough to overcome any temptation of overeating, procrastinating or not allowing enough time to exercise. Or, start the day with articulating all the things you are grateful for rather than the things that you are not happy with. Daily rituals program your mind and give you the advantage to accomplish things far beyond what you initially think is possible.

3. Adhere to the 5 second rule. This simple strategy popularized by Mel Robbins suggests that the moment you have an urge for an old bad habit you must physically move to counteract it within 5 seconds. Your mind naturally wants to protect you from anything that feels scary, hard or uncertain such as a new goal. She suggests to count backwards to yourself 5-4-3-2-1 – GO. As soon as you reach “1” – push yourself to move. You can use this for situations when you don’t feel like exercising, are tempted to eat junk food or procrastinating about getting out of bed in the morning. This method disrupts your mind from the old habit so new more empowering thought patterns and habits take hold.

