Ski Hut Welcomes the Winter with Open Arms

Employees at Ski Hut are glad Winter is finally here.

DULUTH, Minn.- Employees at ski hut are welcoming the much needed snowfall with open arms.

Expecting an increase in business because of the snow, the company wanted to make sure people knew they were a place for more than just cross country skis and snow shoes.

The business is ready to catch up after the warm streak earlier this month.

“Duluth is a winter city. We have plenty of months of winter and if we’re going to have winter, lets have snow with it,” owner Scott Neustel said.

For the experienced skiers, employees wanted to remind you that temperatures affect how you should wax your skis. Those who are unsure of the kind of wax to use on skis and check out their wax clinics Wednesday evenings