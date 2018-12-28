Todd Eckart to Ring in 2019 at Historic NorShor Theatre

Todd Eckart is Proud to be a Part of the 2018 New Year's Eve by the Lake Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – Lundeen Productions & Twin Ports Entertainment, in conjunction with the Black Woods Group, are proud to present New Year’s Eve by the Lake on December 31, 2018 in downtown Duluth.

Venues will include Greysolon Ballroom, The Moorish Room at Greysolon, The Historic Norshor Theater and Black Water Lounge.

Music and entertainment will be in full force throughout every venue, and a countdown to 2019 will help cap off the night.

Click here to purchase your tickets today.