Wilderness Double Up Bruins at Home

The Minnesota Wilderness got the win over the Austin Bruins 6-3.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Jack Johnson and Ondrej Trejbal each scored twice as the Minnesota Wilderness topped the Austin Bruins 6-3 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Aaron Myers and Ben Ward also scored for the Wilderness, who extend their win streak to three games. Ryan Fanti finished with 44 saves.