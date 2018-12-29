10 Days Later, Cloquet House Fire Survivor Speaks Out

Still Recovering, Thankful to Be Alive

CLOQUET, Minn.-Firefighters worked three hours to put out a house fire in Cloquet 10 days ago.

Now, the woman who survived it all shares her experience.

Terri Cordell now lives in the Super 8 Motel in Cloquet.

Scattered around her bed are the belongings she salvaged from the flames.

Unfortunately, her health did not make it out unscathed.

Her breathing, while better, still flares up with violent coughs. She also has trouble walking.

Yet overall, she says, support, hope, and prayer has carried her through it all.

“There’s always hope you’re gonna recover, no matter what, you will heal,” Cordell said. “I’m getting better, I’m getting better than I was 2 days ago.”

The damages to the home are estimated at about $170,000, and they are still figuring out a plan forward.

Three pets were killed in the fire.

Terri said after saving her life by waking her up, they retreated back upstairs, and she was unable to retrieve them.

A fact which haunts her to this day.

“I’m fighting PTSD with this. Any thing glowing orange, I think of fire,” she said, her voice tense with fear.

“This hits late at night. When I’m trying to go to sleep, ’cause then your mind’s got total control over you. You flash back to everything that’s happened.”

Her pets running back upstairs, an image seared into her mind.

“You go over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over again.”

After the fire, Cordell said she couldn’t believe the amount of support shown by those around her.

“I mean can you imagine being being somebody and nobody comes around to help you? At your lowest moment? The outpouring has been really really good.”