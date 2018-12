Prep Hockey: Hawks Fall in Hilltopper Holiday Classic Championship

Ethan Lund and Brady Baker scored but Hermantown was unable to become five-time champs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team was back in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic Championship game for the fifth straight year but the Hawks were unable to become five-time champs, as Rosemount wins it 3-2.

Ethan Lund and Brady Baker both scored for the Hawks. Hermantown (7-3) will be back in action on Jan. 4 at St. Cloud Cathedral.