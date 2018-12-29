Women’s College Basketball: Yellowjackets Victorious, Saints Fall in Superior Shootout Opener

Wisconsin-Superior has now won eight straight.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the inaugural Superior Shootout, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team defeated Concordia College 72-64 while St. Scholastica was unable to rally, as UW-Stout got the 78-68 win.

Hannah Norlin led the way for the Yellowjackets with 21 points, while Eva Reinertsen had 14 and Kaly Kostrova scored 10 to push the Yellowjackets to their eighth straight winW. UWS will face UW-Stout on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kaylee Kennedy scored 21 points for the Saints while Michala Walther scored 18 points and Alison Huber had 14. The Saints will look to rebound on Sunday when they take on Concordia at 1 p.m.