Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Fall in Superior Showdown Opener

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the second annual Superior Showdown, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team was unable to come away with a win, as Trinity gets the 5-3 win on Saturday night.

Alec MacKenzie, Levi Cudmore and Daniel Litchke all scored for the Yellowjackets. UWS will now play rival St. Scholastica on Sunday at 4 p.m.