Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Huskies in Double Header

The women's team battled back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit while the men kept it close but ultimately came out on top.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action Sunday afternoon and both came away with wins over NSIC opponent St. Cloud State.

The UMD women’s basketball team rallied from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to get the 59-54 win over the Huskies. Brooke Olson finished with a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds while scoring 10 of those points in the fourth quarter to help complete the comeback.

The Bulldogs (6-3) will play at Bemidji State on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UMD men’s basketball team battled in a close one but ultimately came out on top, defeating St. Cloud State 75-60 to snap a three-game losing skid. Brandon Myer led the way with 24 points while Sean Burns scored 20.

The Bulldogs (6-4) will also play at Bemidji on Friday.