Celebrating the “Noon” Year at Duluth Children’s Museum

Kids and families celebrate 2019, a day early.

DULUTH, Minn.- The new year came early for one group of Northlanders, or should we say ‘noon’ year?

Over a hundred kids filled the Duluth Children’s Museum to celebrate the turning of the year with a balloon drop.

The annual event, a favorite of museum employees, has been a tradition for several years. They say it’s the perfect opportunity to teach kids about the holiday and New Year’s traditions around the world and give them a chance to celebrate without having to stay up late on the actual day.

“I think about all the ways we get kids involved in our traditions and the ways that we mark time and celebrate and the museum is providing them with different ways to do that together as a family,” museum president and CEO Cameron Kruger said.

Besides dancing in a pool of 200 balloons, kids had the chance to make noise makers and think of their own resolutions for the new year.

“My friend Ava is in gymnastics and she’s a little higher than me and so in 2019, I wanna be able to be in level one,” Emma Grossman said.

The children’s museum is closed for New Year’s Day, but goes back to normal hours after the holiday.