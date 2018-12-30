From Blacklist to Food Bank to Plate: A Business’s Contribution

Blacklist Accepting Donations for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank

DULUTH, Minn.- The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank just got a helping hand from a Duluth business.

Blacklist Artisan Ales hosted a food drive for the food bank, giving customers a dollar off a pint with their donation.

The brewery says, they feel it’s important to give back to the community.

“You look at a lot of the businesses down here especially downtown, we’re kinda in a transition period where things are getting much better down here,” said Ray Mindestrom, Taproom Assistant, and in charge of Sales and Distribution for South Wisconsin.

“Duluth, obviously being a growing city like it is, we want to make sure people see all the best parts of it.”

Even though signs say the drive ends tomorrow, the staff says they will gladly accept donations afterwards, delivering to the food bank personally.