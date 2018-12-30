Saints Hockey Tops Yellowjackets in Bridge Battle Round Two

Kyle Star scored twice while Cole Golka added one as St. Scholastica sweeps the Bridge Battle.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior and St. Scholastica men’s hockey teams met for the second time this season on Sunday in the consolation game of the Superior Showdown, but much like the first time, the Saints came out on top with the 3-2 win.

The game started off slow, but all the action poured on in the second. Kyle Star scored to get the Saints on the board but just 16 seconds later, the Yellowjackets responded as Troy MacTavish scored. Cole Golka would scored six minutes later on a power play for the Saints to give them the lead, and Star would score his second to seal the win.

Jerry Miettunen scored for the Yellowjackets late in the third but it wouldn’t be enough.

The Saints (9-3-1) will take on Ashland in a home-and-home this weekend while the Yellowjackets (4-10-2) will play at St. Thomas on Saturday.