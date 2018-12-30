Sobriety Field Tests With Minnesota State Patrol
Troopers Partnered With FOX 21 to Demonstrate the Effects of Alcohol
DULUTH, Minn-
As New Year’s Eve approaches, people are going to be out drinking alcohol and having a good time, but do you know your limit?
How many drinks can you have before you’re legally impaired, and should not get behind the wheel?
Is it 2, 3… 4 or more? FOX 21 teamed up with the Minnesota State Patrol to bring you this story and show you how real people may not know the real answer.