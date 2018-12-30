Uber and Lyft Drivers Ready Themselves for a Busy New Year

Drivers are expecting a late New Year's Eve night

DULUTH, Minn.- After a slow holiday weekend for Uber and Lyft drivers, those working for the shuttling companies know not to get too comfortable before the turn of the new year.

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights for Uber and Lyft.

In the twin ports, a lot drivers with one of the services also work for the other.

Uber is typically used more than Lyft for night shuttling, but drivers suggest looking into both apps if you’re looking for a ride.

“I like to see people actually using the app instead of getting behind the wheel,” drive Jeff Androsky said.

Drivers are expecting to be out until at least 4 a–m for New Year’s Eve, happy to help keep people from drinking and driving.